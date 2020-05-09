Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - Effective Monday, May 11, 2020, Integral Wealth Securities Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.

Market Maker: Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Dealer number: 017

Symbol: IC

Quick Link:

Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com

416-367-7347

www.thecse.com