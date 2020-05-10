SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2020 / Maria Camila Betancur is a born leader who successfully blends her business and spirituality. Before the age of 20, she received her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Shortly after receiving her diploma she embarked on a new venture and became a licensed Real Estate agent. At the age of 23, she has already purchased and renovated her first home as well as closed over $5 million dollars in volume in 2019 alone. Even with all of these achievements she remains humble while constantly trying to seek growth in life and business. We invite you to meet top Real Estate producer Maria Camila Betancur and learn her story of success.

Who is Maria Camila Betancur

As Maria tells us, it all started when she was in the third grade and moved from Colombia to the United States with her mother. Being raised solely by her mother and migrating to the United States, while leaving everything behind, did not make for an easy upbringing. However, Maria and her mother were determined to pursue "The American Dream." Growing up she never lost sight of her goals and remained focused on excelling herself at everything she did while making her mother proud. Her colleagues from High School and College remember her as a driven person and an excellent example for others.

Throughout her teenage years, she held numerous jobs in different economic sectors, however, when she came across Real Estate, she knew that it was her calling and immediately fell in love with it. In two short years, she closed her first Million dollar deal and completed over 30 transactions. This immediate success catapulted her to the top of the rank in her sector. With early wins as large as these, it was a no brainer for her to go into business with her good friend Claudia Tejeda. Between Claudias 10 years of experience and Marias new found success they launched their own brokerage firm. Nowadays, she closes deals worth millions of dollars through The Macabi Group by Tejeda Real Estate with the number one focus on creating long-standing business relationships with their clients.

The secrets to Maria Camila Betancur's success

Maria is a natural-born leader who is focused on balancing hard work with a passion for life. She is extremely organized and goal-oriented and sets both short and long term goals to stay motivated so that she can deliver for her clients. Maria never settles for less and is always looking for growth in any way possible. She is launching a coaching program later this year that is designed to inspire and motivate the next generation of young Real Estate professionals who wish to reach their full potential.

She credits much of her success to taking a deep dive into emotional intelligence and self-development. She uses all that she has learned on a daily bases and also attributes her success to her mentors and chooses to share the insights and knowledge she has learned with her team to create a strong foundation for her business. "If you are successful, it is because somewhere, sometime, someone gave you a life or an idea that started you off in the right direction"- Melinda Gates. As we mentioned before, one of the essential approaches that have helped her become a well-known leader is being able to blend her business with spirituality. A quote that she lives by is "Make a customer, not a sale."

At this point, the sky is the limit but Maria continues to stay humble. With all the success and accolades she's earned early in her career she lives by the belief that she is a student of life and gets to learn more every single day.

Name: Maria Camila Betancur

Company: Macabi Real Estate

Contact: BetancurMariaC@gmail.com

SOURCE: Maria Camila Betancur

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589182/Meet-Top-Real-Estate-Producer-Maria-Camila-Betancur