Tegui Inc.: David Amortegui Partners with NCE and Bryson Bond

What to expect from David Amortegui and Bryson Bond New Common Era partnership.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2020 / With the rise in popularity of apps like, tik tok, it has never been more accessible for the average person to build a social media fan base following. However, that doesn't mean that it's a walk in the park to go from 0 followers one day, to being verified the next. Fortunately for those who are passionate about using this new emerging tool, there are agencies that exist to help guide hopefuls through the maze that can be social media marketing. Among those in this field, David Amortegui (also known by his stage name "Tegui") is a perfect example of someone who is building his social media presence organically. David's story is one that he sculpted himself, but his partnership with New Common Era (NCE) will allow others to learn from the experience of people who have already been through the process.

We managed to reach out to David Amortegui, who was recently brought in to co-run the company along-side Bryson Bond, and learned more about NCE and what this means for future clients.

David Amortegui, is a professional actor, as well as model, featured in magazines and modeled for international brands as well as even being a professional ice hockey player for the Colombian national ice hockey team. NCE was the brainchild of Bryson "Brey" Bond, a self made musician/producer. An idea that until recently, was just an idea, New Common Era is a company that was started with a belief. The belief that people have a unique story to tell, a story that expresses who they are as an artist. Brey has been in the music industry for 15+ years and has worked with A-list celebrities and artists, which is where David comes in. David has managed to create his mark in the social media world, with his account amounting millions of views as well as millions of likes. The thing that makes this duo unique is their diversification. Together David and Brey have created an impact that spans over 15 different social media apps, with loyal fan bases in each. Their goal with their partnership with New Common Era is to create a proven process to guide others through the art of social media marketing, via the art of story telling.

One of the things David says sets NCE apart is that, unlike most social media marketing companies, New Common Era doesn't act like a "middle man". Where the average agency would just connect the client with a label or another agency, NCE takes the time to teach their people how to build relationships with people and agencies to where they can get offers and partnerships that would be otherwise unavailable to them. NCE partners their clients with a mentor to coach and help them throughout the process. New Common Era embodies the belief old proverb, "if you give a man a fish, he will eat for a day, but if you teach a man to fish he will eat for a lifetime."

One of the biggest benefits that the partnership between NCE and David Amortegui offers, is David's belief that his role of coach and mentor means he makes himself available to his clients 24/7. NCE as well as David, pride themselves in being as present as possible in the process, and this allows them to create a more meaningful and personalized experience. For more information on NCE or David Amortegui, contact David: amortegui.work@gmail.com or via cell (213) 394-5071.

SOURCE: Tegui Inc.

