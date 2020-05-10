ATX slightly up. News came from S&T, bet-at-home.com, KTM, RHI Magnesita, Andritz, Polytec; UBM, Lenzing (3). Valneva, AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,87% to 2.246,5 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -29,51%. Up to now there were 37 days with a positive and 52 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,44% away, from the low 37,75%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,74%, the weakest is Monday with -1,57%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 7,98% in front of Frequentis 6,14% and VIG 4,68%. And the following stocks performed worst: Bawag -9,09% in front of FACC -7,8% and DO&CO -7,57%. Further highlights this week: Verbund for 4 days in a row up (10,27% gain from 40,5 to 44,66), also voestalpine 4 days ...

