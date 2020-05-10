AT&S: For health reasons, CFO Monika Stoisser-Göhring, in agreement with the Supervisory Board and the company, has decided to resign from the AT&S Management Board at the end of the 2019/2020 financial year. "The entire Board of Management and the Supervisory Board regret the resignation of Monika Stoisser-Göhring from the Management Board," said Dr. Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "I would like to thank her for the outstanding work she has done in recent years. With her leadership and professional expertise, she has managed not only to increase the internal financing capability, but also to create a sound balance sheet structure that forms the basis for investments in new technologies", Androsch said. "Monika ...

