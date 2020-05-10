Compassionate Assistance: Carl G. Santoro, One of the Top Healthcare Entrepreneurs Under the Age of 30

Carl G. Santoro, one of the top healthcare entrepreneurs is raising the bar of professional home care with his venture, Compassionate Assistance.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWRIE / May 10, 2020 / There is a very thin line between needing to be hospitalized and just requiring some professional, caring assistance at home. And herein comes the importance of home care. Last year the home care industry was valued at $281.8 billion, and it is only expected to grow. Carl G. Santoro is actually making a difference in serving this huge demand.







Who is Carl G. Santoro?

Carl Gregory Santoro is an experienced healthcare influencer and is arguably one of the top leaders in this space. He has more than 10 years of cumulative experience in the healthcare industry. While Carl's professional track record is extremely impressive, his entrepreneurial ambitions in this area emerged from something very personal. He used to be a caregiver for his younger brother Joseph. That experience triggered him to launch Compassionate Assistance, which is a company that provides in-home personalized care.

Recently, he was quoted saying, "Healthcare is a large and growing industry because people will always need care and most importantly, want to live a happy life. From first-hand experience, I knew what it meant to provide top-quality care and therefore, it is my mission to raise the bar on the quality of care provided in the Healthcare Industry. We at Compassionate Assistance are here to provide that."

Interestingly, Carl is also starting a non-profit organization to offer free services to those in dire need of home care and cannot afford the same.

Carl has already made a name in the home care industry, and he is not yet 30 years old. With the growing requirements of home care, Carl has a lot more to offer, with his underlying vision of 'helping individuals to live independently and with dignity in their own home'.







About Compassionate Assistance

Compassionate Assistance is a non-medical home care service provider based out of Arizona, US. Founded originally by Carl G. Santoro, it provides high-quality and affordable home care services to those who are chronically ill, disabled or those who are simply aging and require constant assistance & care.

It consists of a team of qualified and trustworthy caregivers, well-trained for various in-home requirements. As of now, Compassionate Assistance is offering its services in Maricopa County, AZ, and Greater Philadelphia Area, PA.

Compassionate Assistance provides all kinds of services involving home care that you can possibly think of - companionship, personal care, respite care, housekeeping, meal preparation, Alzheimer's care, grocery shopping, pet care, medication management, and much more.

Carl believes in the concept that being aged or chronically ill does not necessarily mean being shifted to hospitals and old age homes. One must have the freedom to stay in the comfort of his/her own home - just with a little bit of help. It is fair to say that Carl has rekindled the idea of social entrepreneurship with his sizable contribution in the home care industry, and he is one of the very few impactful personalities in this space under the age of 30.

