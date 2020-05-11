

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Monday following the rally on Wall Street Friday after a report showed U.S. non-farm employment plummeted in April, but was not as bad as expected. Optimism about an economic rebound as more countries begin to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions helped boost sentiment.



The Japanese government is also looking to lift a state of emergency in prefectures that are not among the hardest hit by the coronavirus before the nationwide state of emergency ends on May 31.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 228.16 points or 1.13 percent to 20,407.25, after touching a high of 20,440.59 earlier. Japanese shares rose sharply on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.5 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Canon is rising almost 3 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are higher by almost 2 percent each, and Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are adding almost 1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are rising more than 2 percent each.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent and Inpex is higher by 1 percent after crude oil prices gained more than 5 percent on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Minebea Mitsumi is gaining almost 8 percent and ANA Holdings is rising almost 7 percent. Recruit Holdings and Isuzu Motors are higher by almost 6 percent each.



On the flip side, M3 is losing more than 3 percent and Nomura Holdings is lower by almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Friday even though the Labor Department released a report that showed U.S. non-farm employment plummeted by 20.5 million jobs in April after tumbling by a revised 870,000 jobs in March. The steep drop in employment was not as bad as feared, however, as economists had expected employment to plunge by 22.0 million jobs compared to the loss of 701,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month. Many are now looking ahead to an anticipated economic rebound as states begin to reopen following their coronavirus-induced lockdowns.



The Dow jumped 455.43 points or 1.9 percent to 24,331.32, the Nasdaq surged up by 141.66 points or 1.6 percent to 9,121.32 and the S&P 500 shot up by 48.61 points or 1.7 percent to 2,929.80.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both surged up by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid a slight improvement in demand for petroleum products. WTI crude for June delivery jumped $1.19 or about 5.1 percent to $24.74 a barrel.



