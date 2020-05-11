Sportsfever360 to leverage Stats Perform's Opta Cricket Data to Generate New Insights for Federations, Broadcasters and Digital Publishers

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, and Sportsfever360, one of the leading sports management organizations in Pakistan, today announced a new partnership to deliver Stats Perform's advanced Opta cricket data through Sportsfever360's technologies and in-country cricket offering.

Through the partnership, Sportsfever360 will leverage Stats Perform's advanced Opta cricket data and insights through their broadcast, livestream and online scoring production to offer a more robust experience for cricket fans in Pakistan. The partnership will include advanced analytics access for the Pakistan Super League, India Super League, Pakistan International test matches, Pakistan global test matches and more.

Sohaib Irfan, CEO Sportsfever360, marked the agreement as a step towards a sports revolution, "We aim to transform the sports industry through this dynamic partnership. Our partnership with Stats Perform will open up the new wave of data-driven solutions and insights not only for teams and their players, but also for media groups, publishers and content writers across the country. We believe our sports, particularly cricket, need more data and this partnership creates an exciting new offering for sports in Pakistan."

Sportsfever360 joins Stats Perform's Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN), which combines Stats Perform's leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision and AI) with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market.

Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said, "Sportsfever360 is one of the top technology providers for broadcasters and digital publishers across Pakistan and the Middle East. Through this partnership, we can offer our world-class Opta cricket data and insights to further power their solutions and give Pakistan cricket fans new engaging stories about the matches they follow. We are excited to welcome Sportsfever360 to the Stats Perform SPIN program."

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

