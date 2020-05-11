Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
06.05.20
20:13 Uhr
63,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,55 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,0063,5007:57
63,0063,5008:05
PR Newswire
11.05.2020 | 08:04
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Corp - TR to present at 2020 Barclays Americas Conference

Thomson Reuters Corp - TR to present at 2020 Barclays Americas Conference

PR Newswire

London, May 8

Thomson Reuters to Present at the 2020 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

TORONTO, May 8, 2020 -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the 2020 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com
THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.