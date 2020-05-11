Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
08.05.20
08:07 Uhr
0,063 Euro
+0,004
+6,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
11.05.2020 | 08:04
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, May 11

AIM and Media Release

11 May 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate (UBS) that, on 5 May 2020, UBS reduced their voting power in Base Resources by 25,536,738 ordinary shares.

Base Resources understands that, as at 5 May 2020, UBS had a relevant interest in 44,591,300 ordinary shares, representing 3.81% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

The decrease in UBS's relevant interest was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, and the return and borrowing of ordinary shares pursuant to prime brokerage agreements, in each case, since 3 March 2020.

UBS disposed of 60,047,582 shares for an average price of A$0.139 per share between 3 March 2020 and 1 May 2020 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement). It acquired 34,510,844 shares for an average price of A$0.148 per share between 3 March 2020 and 23 March 2020 (excluding any shares borrowed pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement).

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

© 2020 PR Newswire
