WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Tradegate
11.05.20
08:28 Uhr
5,840 Euro
+0,041
+0,71 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8475,90608:29
5,8405,90008:28
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

May 7, 2020

On May 7, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3582M_1-2020-5-8.pdf

CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202 304 6514
marykate.nevin@ge.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZttZ5aYlW2cm59xZp5tZmRqbmpnw5PKZZWYm2VwZMuda59ixm1jl5XGZm9kmWdv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63429-3767m.pdf

