Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, today announces the appointment of Raphael Thuin as Head of its Capital Markets Strategies offering.

Raphael will oversee the management of Tikehau Capital's bond, equity and flexible investment strategies. This range of funds provides access to long-term conviction-based management of investment grade and high-yield corporate bonds, financial bonds and equities of all capitalisations with investment capacity across Asia, Europe and North America. Assets under management of Tikehau Capital's Capital Markets Strategies activity amounted to EUR 3.8 billion at 31 December 2019.

This appointment is effective as of 11 May 2020.

A graduate of the HEC School of Management, Raphael Thuin began his career in 2005 as a portfolio manager for Topaz Fund in New York. In 2008, he joined the capital markets business of Société Générale, also in New York. Since 2014, he was Head of Fixed Income Management at TOBAM in Paris.

Thomas Friedberger, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Tikehau Investment Management, said: "We are delighted to welcome Raphael Thuin to our team. His experience and deep understanding of equity and fixed income markets perfectly complement our long-term fundamental management approach. We look forward to him making a significant contribution to further development of our Capital Markets Strategies business"

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.8 billion of assets under management and shareholder equity of €3.1 billion (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies) including through its asset management subsidiaries on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200510005027/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Finsbury: Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors contact:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com