DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Major players in antimicrobial coating market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the antimicrobial coating market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.

To download free PDF brochure please go to https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-antimicrobial-coating-2019.aspx

Over the years, the level of demand for antimicrobial coating has increased due to growing concern about health and hygiene and growing demand in building and construction, medical, and food & beverages industries. Antimicrobial coating is used for a variety of applications, such as building & construction, medical, food & beverages, textile, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for antimicrobial coatings in HVAC systems and growing health concern.

Firms that produce antimicrobial coating are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global antimicrobial coating suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Antimicrobial Coating Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the antimicrobial coating market and rates each antimicrobial coating producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity

2. Ability to gain market share

In this research study, leading players such as AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and RPM International Inc. are analyzed and profiled based on various parameters such as target markets, product mapping, selling strategies, production capabilities, geographic footprint, financial, new product developments, market share, innovation, and other benchmarks. Some of the features of this research study are as follows:

Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant / strategic positioning of players Leaders Contenders Visionaries Specialists



Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of antimicrobial coating, this more than 140-pages report will enable you to understand competitive landscape of antimicrobial coating market. It will allow you to determine which companies are better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589302/Lucintel-Leadership-Quadrant-and-Strategic-Positioning-of-Antimicrobial-Coating-Suppliers