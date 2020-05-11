Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB to launch refinancing operations 11-May-2020 / 08:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB Bondco Plc ("SYNLAB") announced today it had commenced the launch of an offering of senior secured floating rate notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Notes would be senior secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by certain of the Company's subsidiaries. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction where the offering would not be permitted. SYNLAB intends to use the proceeds of this offering of notes due 2025, together with cash on our balance sheet, to redeem an estimated amount of EUR 400 million in aggregate principal amount of our outstanding existing senior secured floating rate notes due 2022 (the "Existing Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes") at a redemption price of 100.00% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts, if any, to the date of redemption. This regulatory release contains information about a pending transaction and there can be no assurance that this transaction will be completed. This notice is being provided in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse. Attachment Document title: Press Release Refinancing Operation Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MRLGXCAVJS [1] ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: IOD TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 Sequence No.: 62834 EQS News ID: 1040667 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05f5f4aa2f913fd5e2a1c5d601b93a99&application_id=1040667&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

