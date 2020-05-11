DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Major players in radar sensor market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the radar sensor market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.

To download free PDF brochure please go to https://www.lucintel.com/radar-sensor-leadership.aspx

Over the years, the level of demand for radar sensor has increased due to growing concerns on safety and security in automotive industry. Radar sensor is used for a variety of end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, security & surveillance, traffic monitoring & management, environmental & weather monitoring, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19%. The major growth drivers for this market are growing concerns on safety and security in automotive and increasing need for border security systems.

Firms that produce radar sensor are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global radar sensor suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Radar Sensor Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the radar sensor market and rates each radar sensor producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity

2. Ability to gain market share

In this research study, leading players such as Robert Bosch, Continental, Infineon, Autoliv, Hella, NXP, and Denso are analyzed and profiled based on various parameters such as target markets, product mapping, selling strategies, production capabilities, geographic footprint, financial, new product developments, market share, innovation, and other benchmarks. Some of the features of this research study are as follows:

Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant / strategic positioning of players Leaders Contenders Visionaries Specialists



Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of radar sensor, this more than 140-pages report will enable you to understand competitive landscape of radar sensor market. It will allow you to determine which companies are better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

