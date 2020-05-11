The developers of a perovskite device designed for use under illumination of 100-500 lux say it could be manufactured for $78-108 per square meter.Researchers from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics and the South Colombian University, in Colombia, have developed a flexible perovskite solar cell for indoor applications said to function under illumination of 100-500 lux. The 100 micrometer-thick device was manufactured using roll-to-roll sputtering with an indium tin-oxide coating on ultra-thin flexible glass with transmittance of more than ...

