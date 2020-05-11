The "Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European robotic lawn mower market grew at a CAGR of 28% during 2014-2019. A robotic lawn mower is an autonomous grass cutting machine that functions independently, without any human interventions. Generally, a robotic lawn mower is designed to include a mobile base, docking station, and sensory feedback control system. It uses multiple degrees of coordinated motion with the help of sensors, along with having the capability to self-dock. Owing to this, robotic lawn mowers are considered more efficient in comparison to the conventional lawn mowers. In addition to this, robotic lawn mowers have other benefits such as convenient handling, low maintenance, energy conservation, safe operations, high efficiency, and optimum outcomes. In Europe, robotic lawn mowers are utilized for several gardening and lawn-maintenance applications, across both residential and commercial sectors.

The increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency. Furthermore, the escalating penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with the rapid development of software applications for controlling robotic lawn mowers has propelled the market growth in Europe. In addition to this, rise in the living standards supported by the high disposable income levels of the European consumers have fuelled the utilization of premium and advanced domestic robots for several household chores. Furthermore, a large population in Europe owns independent residential spaces that generally include private lawns and gardens, thereby bolstering the demand for robotic lawn mowers. Apart from this, the surging demand for automation in the commercial sector, along with the rising awareness towards several advantages of robotic lawn mowers, such as noise-free operations, time management, and energy conservation, has further augmented the market growth in the region. Based on several technological innovations, various market players are launching robotic lawn mowers integrated with ledge sensors for offering advanced features, such as threshold climb, smart navigation, barrier recognition, improved laser vision, self-emptying, and lawn memory, among several others. Apart from this, the market is also catalyzed by other impactful factors, such as hectic consumer lifestyles, growing geriatric population, increasing labor costs, and rising adoption of smart home concepts resulting in the rising adoption of automated products. Additionally, sustainable developments in the European construction industry have led to the rise in the construction of smart housing projects that are expected to fuel the demand for landscaping services, thereby propelling the utilization of robotic lawn mowers in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its double-digit growth during 2020-2025.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Europe robotic lawn mower market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the country?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the lawn size?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

What is the structure of the Europe robotic lawn mower market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Lawn Size

6.1 Small

6.2 Medium

6.3 Large

7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Smart Robotic Lawn Mower

8.2 Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Specialty Stores

9.2 Online

9.3 Others

10 Market Breakup by Country

10.1 Germany

10.2 France

10.3 United Kingdom

10.4 Italy

10.5 Spain

10.6 Others

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players Product Benchmarking

14.3 Key Players Brands Market Share

14.4 Profiles of Key Players

14.4.1 AL-KO Kober SE

14.4.2 Alfred Karcher SE Co. KG

14.4.3 E. ZICOM

14.4.4 Honda Power Equipment

14.4.5 Husqvarna Group

14.4.6 MTD Products Inc.

14.4.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.4.8 STIGA

14.4.9 Yamabiko Europe

14.4.10 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

