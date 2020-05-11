Custom T-shirt Printing Market Size Worth $6.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global custom t-shirt printing market size is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Custom printed t-shirts are gaining wise popularity among companies and brands owing to their use for advertising, branding, showcase brand offerings, and increase brand visibility.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing use of customized t-shirts for the promotion of brand, company, movie, sports team or league, etc. is the major factor driving the market growth

The screen printing segment is anticipated to hold a substantial market share in 2019 owing to high color vibrancy provided by this technique

The digital printing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to lesser time and efforts involved in the process

The graphic designed shirts segment held majority of the market share in 2019 owing to high demand for t-shirts with pre-printed graphics

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest share, followed by Europe , in 2019, owing to the presence of numerous market players in the region

The key players in the custom t-shirt printing market include Vistaprint B.V.; Threadbird LLC; Printful Inc.; CafePress, Inc.; and Blue Gecko (UK) Ltd.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Custom T-shirt Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Printing Technique (Screen, Digital, Plot), By Design (Graphic Designed Shirts, Artwork), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/custom-t-shirt-printing-market

Companies all over the globe are using custom made shirts as an off-the-clock advertising tool. This advertising strategy involves less investment as compared to other forms of advertising such as hoardings and T.V. The entertainment industry has contributed significantly to the growth of customized t-shirt business. Logos, legendary dialogues/slogans of movies, and television series that become famous among the youth are most frequently printed on the shirts. Moreover, increasing disposable income of the consumers is acting as a driving factor for the custom t-shirt printing industry growth.

Customized t-shirts are printed using several techniques including screen print, digital print, and plot print. Screen printing technique uses a predesigned stencil to develop the print on the cloth and is one of the most popular techniques. Furthermore, this technique requires high use of labor, this technique has been observed to have high adoption in the Asia Pacific region owing to the availability of low cost labor.

Grand View Research has segmented the global custom t-shirt printing market on the basis of printing technique, design, and region:

Custom T-shirt Printing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Screen



Digital



Plot

Custom T-shirt Printing Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Graphic Designed Shirts



Artwork

Custom T-shirt Printing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

