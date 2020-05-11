Monsenso A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 10 June 2020. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Monsenso A/S obtains a sufficient number of shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 8 June 2020 at 14:00 CET at the latest. Name: Monsenso ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061277977 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: MONSO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 12,460,748 shares Maximum: 13,215,465 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 35517391 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 196095 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=775225