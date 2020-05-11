The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction: Dividend Declaration

This is a correction to the Redemption of Ordinary Shares announcement released

on 6 May 2020. It corrects the record and ex-dividend dates included in that

announcement.



The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Correction to dividend announcement

As announced on 6 May 2020, the Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2020, payable on 28 August 2020.

In correction to the original announcement, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on the register on 26 June 2020 and the ex-dividend date will be 25 June 2020.

11 May 2020

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45