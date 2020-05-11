Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang – diese Aktie kennt noch niemand! Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.05.2020 | 12:16
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction: Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction: Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 11

This is a correction to the Redemption of Ordinary Shares announcement released
on 6 May 2020. It corrects the record and ex-dividend dates included in that
announcement.


The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Correction to dividend announcement

As announced on 6 May 2020, the Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2020, payable on 28 August 2020.

In correction to the original announcement, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on the register on 26 June 2020 and the ex-dividend date will be 25 June 2020.

11 May 2020

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.