Montag, 11.05.2020
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang – diese Aktie kennt noch niemand! Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
PR Newswire
11.05.2020 | 12:28
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, May 11

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:11 May 2020

Name of applicant:BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 11 November 2019To:10 May 2020
Balance under scheme from previous return:9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
The amount by which the block scheme has been
increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:		n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme
during period:		n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission		10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on 10 November 2010
Total number of securities in issue at the end of
the period		41,441,282 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)

Name of contact:Sarah Beynsberger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 2639

SIGNED BY Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary
Sarah Beynsberger

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.

