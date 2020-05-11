Mike Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer, Chris Kuehn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Zac Nagle, vice president investor relations of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:20 a.m. ET, Friday, May 15, 2020.

The live webcast of the telephonic fireside chat will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at http://investor.tranetechnologies.com/events.cfm. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

