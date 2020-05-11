

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With less than 1000 deaths and just more than 20000 new cases, the coronavirus stress has eased temporarily in the United States.



The country recorded its lowest daily death-toll since March on Sunday - 941, taking the total number of casualties to 79528.



The total number of cases in the country increased to 1,329,799, as of John Hopkins' 6:00 a.m. ET update on Monday.



However, there's not much to relax as there are reports of infections flaring in states where people have stopped social distancing



The number of casualties reached 26641 and infections rose to 335395 in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country.



The number of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus has increased to 15. In four of them, the number of deaths exceeded 4000.



New Jersey (9256 deaths and 138754 infections), Michigan (4555 deaths, 47182 infections), Massachusetts (4979 deaths and 77793 infections), Louisiana (2286 deaths, 31600 infections), Illinois (3406 death, 77741 infections), Pennsylvania (3806 deaths, 59939 infections), California (2718 deaths, 67875 infections) Connecticut (2967 deaths, 33554 infections) and Florida (1721 deaths, 40596) and Ohio (1341 deaths, 24081 infections) are the worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, two of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers have predicted that the U.S. economy will worsen in the coming months due to the impact of COVID-19.



Multiple new cases related to a birthday party that was celebrated under stay-at-home orders prompted officials in California to warn against Mother's Day gatherings.



Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, both members of the coronavirus task force, have gone on two weeks' quarantine after being exposed at the White House.



