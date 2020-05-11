

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):



-Earnings: -$185.66 million in Q1 vs. $186.98 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.51 in Q1 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$27.57 million or -$0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.01 per share -Revenue: $0.88 billion in Q1 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.



