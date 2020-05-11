Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2020 | 12:53
BetFirst: betFIRST introduces game provider Fazi

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazi is the latest addition to betFIRST's family of game providers, making their standout casino games accessible to Belgian players for the first time.

We're excited for betFIRSTcustomers to experience all that Fazi has to offer. They have an extensive collection of classic and contemporary games, including the timeless Flash Dice and 5 Neon Dice, two slot games that have proved consistently popular ever since their release.

We are long term fans of the provider and their product catalogue and know their games are a great fit for the betFIRST brand.

betFIRST CEO, Alexis Murphy says: "Fazi have always been one of the best providers in the industry, so we're thrilled that our Belgian customers can now enjoy their unique range of games. This integration is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the most exciting casino products from the best providers around the world".

As betFIRST continues to grow its offering of casino games, introducing Fazi's products to our Belgian audience further establishes our presence in Europe.

Contact: pr@betfirst.be

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
