Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 257.71p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.49p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---