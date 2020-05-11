Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424  
11.05.2020
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 11

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 07-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               249.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             257.71p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               242.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             250.49p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

