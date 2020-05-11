NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 07 May 2020 were: 112.99c Capital only USD (cents) 91.98p Capital only Sterling (pence) 115.43c Including current year income USD (cents) 93.96p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.