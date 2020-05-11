

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) reported positive topline results from its Phase III BRIDGE clinical trial of pegunigalsidase alfa, or PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry Disease. The company said the topline results showed substantial improvement in renal function as measured by mean annualized estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate in both male and female patients who were switched from agalsidase alfa to PRX-102.



Einat Brill Almon, Protalix's Senior Vice President, Product Development, said: 'We look forward to the continued findings from our other ongoing Phase III studies of PRX-102, with the final results from the BRIGHT study expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, and interim results from the BALANCE study expected in the first half of 2021.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken