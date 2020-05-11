The EU research group tasked with optimizing renewable energy auction procurement processes said the achievement of climate change goals brought about by plunging energy demand should not endanger longer-term ambitions.The slump in energy demand during Covid-19 lockdowns which has seen laggard EU member states unexpectedly hit their 2020 climate change energy targets could endanger the planned escalation of ambition for the rest of the decade, according to a European research body. The Auctions for Renewable Energy Support II (Aures II) project, which aims to optimize the energy auction procurement ...

