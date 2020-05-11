

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN) reported first quarter adjusted profit per share from continuing operations of $0.91 compared to $0.95, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.69, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter same store revenue was $4.7 billion, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.



Under the amended and restated credit agreement, the company has a $1.8 billion revolving credit facility that matures on March 26, 2025. As of May 8, 2020, the company had in excess of $1.4 billion of liquidity, including over $750 million of cash and approximately $650 million of availability under revolving credit facility.



