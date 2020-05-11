Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020
11.05.2020
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 11

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

11 May 2020

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was today informed that Kevin Taylor now holds 3,022,939 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company, equal to approximately 7.02% of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Athanas

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com

