

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation rose in April after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.7 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a rise of 0.4 percent. In February, inflation was 0.9 percent.



The core inflation rose to 2.8 percent in April from 2.1 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



The core CPI rose 1.1 percent monthly in April, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6 percent annually in April, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.5 percent in April, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices declined 16.1 percent annually in April, following a 12.6 percent decrease in March. Prices declined for the eleventh straight month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 3.3 percent in April, following a 7.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.



