TRANZACT to Hire 1,200 Insurance Agents Across U.S.

FORT LEE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / TRANZACT, a direct-to-consumer health care company that links individuals to U.S. insurance carriers, announced today that it is adding more than a thousand jobs for insurance sales agents across the U.S.

As many companies freeze and limit hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak, TRANZACT is actively creating new job opportunities through a coordinated recruiting initiative in the following cities:

Charlotte, NC

Tampa, FL

Fort Myers, FL

North Canton, OH

Richardson, TX

Boxborough, MA

"Many individuals and families have faced economic hardship and loss of employment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Graf, CEO of TRANZACT. "We are more committed than ever to growing our business to deliver high-quality health care to thousands of Americans, and our sales agents are the driving force behind this effort."

TRANZACT is helping individuals build new careers by offering paid training and education to obtain an insurance license, including covering applicable fees.

"If a candidate does not currently have an insurance license or any experience selling insurance, but we think they would be a great fit for the role, we will sponsor them and guide them through an online instructor-led course to earn their insurance license," said Lindsey Gardner, Director of HR, Sales and Operations at TRANZACT. "Candidates from the hospitality, travel and service industry do extremely well in insurance sales because they are phenomenal at talking to people, building genuine connections with them, and helping. These skill sets translate perfectly to the insurance industry."

Sales agents positions offer uncapped earning potential and monthly sales bonuses, with some agents earning more than $65,000 in their first year in addition to full benefits.

TRANZACT will be hosting virtual job fairs via WebEx to meet with potential applicants and share insights into the sales agent roles. Interviews are conducted over video to offer greater flexibility and convenience for candidates. The company is looking to fill 1,200 roles by September, ahead of the fall Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the career website, Tranzact.net/work-with-us/.

About TRANZACT:

TRANZACT, a Willis Towers Watson company, is a market leader in providing end-to-end customer acquisition solutions to the insurance sector. TRANZACT leverages and integrates sophisticated digital, data and direct marketing solutions to deliver qualified leads, fully-provisioned sales and robust customer management systems to brands seeking to acquire and manage large numbers of customers. TRANZACT owns and operates several consumer-facing websites including MedicareAdvantage.com and MedicareSupplement.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Michael Madry, Media Relations

TRANZACT

845-662-6964

Michael.Madry@Tranzact.Net

Related Images

Related Links

Careers Page

SOURCE: TRANZACT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589222/TRANZACT-to-Hire-1200-Insurance-Agents-Across-US