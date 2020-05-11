Blockchain Rewards Platform MiL.k Integrates with Leading Retail Outlet Shinsegae Duty Free

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Blockchain rewards platform MiL.k has completed its system linkage with Shinsegae Duty Free, a popular retail destination in downtown Seoul. The integration means that Shinsegae customers can now connect their existing accounts to the MiL.k app and use loyalty points within the expanding MiL.k ecosystem.

As well as being able to earn and spend GOD loyalty points, which are native to Shinsegae Duty Free, customers can choose to trade them for MLK coins. These, in turn, can be exchanged for loyalty coins with other partnering vendors. Shinsegae customers will also be able to participate in MiL.k promotions, with each user who connects to the MiL.k app currently being rewarded with 5 MLK.

Jayden Jo, CEO of MiL.k, said: "Shinsegae Duty Free is one of the top duty-free brands in Korea with millions of customers throughout Asia. By adding top-tier service companies like Shinsegae Duty Free and getting their rewards to be securely traded on blockchain, we will create a new paradigm for the rewards market and accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain."

A blockchain-based network for loyalty programs spanning the travel, leisure and lifestyle sectors, MiL.k addresses the problem of rewards points going to waste because customers are unable or unwilling to spend them with the vendor who awarded them.

Launched in 2019 by Jayden Joo and Rooney Jung, MiL.k effectively turns reward points into a currency of their own which can be traded for other reward points or even cash. In a short period of time, the MiL.k Alliance has partnered with several service providers active in the South Korean travel industry including Yanolja, the country's fastest-growing online travel agency, and the vehicle sharing platform Dilka.

MiL.k's stated ambition is to promote the mass adoption of blockchain technology and eliminate the pain points associated with legacy systems. By building an integrated loyalty network that increases the utility of various rewards programs to the benefit of retailers and customers, they aim to achieve that ambition. MiL.K expects to announce more service functions and partners in the near future.

About MiL.k Alliance: MiL.k Alliance is a blockchain platform that integrates reward points of service companies in the travel, leisure, and lifestyle sectors. Users can review the points from services under the MiL.k Alliance on a single platform and can transfer the existing points to the native MLK token as well as swap into other loyalty points that can be redeemed on third party services.

About Shinsegae Duty Free: A retail destination within walking distance of both Namdaemun Market and N Seoul Tower, Shinsegae Duty Free is the first duty free store of Shinsegae Group, one of Korea's foremost large-scale distributors.

