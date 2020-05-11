

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer prices were stable in April, and exports fell in March, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged in April, after a 0.4 percent increase in February. The latest CPI outcome was the lowest since September 2016.



In April, inflation was influenced by Covid-19, as the lapse of price observations has been significant, the agency said.



The biggest decline was seen in the prices for transport, down 3.4 percent annually in April including a particular fall in gasoline and diesel prices.



The fuel price index is now at its lowest level since April 2009, when the economy was hit by the financial crisis, the agency added.



Prices for communication decreased 2.6 percent in April and clothing and footwear prices fell 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in April.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 percent annually in April, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.1 percent in April.



Separately, the statistical office reported foreign trade data for March.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel prices fell a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.5 percent fall in February.



Imports decreased 4.5 percent annually in March, following a 1.3 percent decline in the preceding month.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was DKK 9.4 billion in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken