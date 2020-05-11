Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Clarification regarding holding in company

PR Newswire

London, May 11

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Clarification regarding Holding in Company

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, was previously notified that Yady Worldwide SA held 98,800,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and on 27 February 2019 this holding was reduced to 60,000,000 Ordinary Shares and on 20 January 2020 was further reduced to zero shares when 60,000,000 Ordinary Shares were transferred to Ben White.

Subsequent to these notifications, announced on 23 April 2020, the Company was notified on 30 April 2020 that Ben White was always the beneficial owner of these Ordinary Shares. His current holding in the Company is 65,000,000 which represents 3.15% of the Company current issued ordinary share capital and voting rights.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Lydia Zychowska
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker / Zoe Alexander
Ikon Associates (Media enquiries)Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian ShawMob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy Group plc

PowerHouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste, unrecycleable plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as hydrogen, chemical precursors, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world's first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

© 2020 PR Newswire
