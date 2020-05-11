POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Clarification regarding holding in company

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Clarification regarding Holding in Company

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, was previously notified that Yady Worldwide SA held 98,800,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and on 27 February 2019 this holding was reduced to 60,000,000 Ordinary Shares and on 20 January 2020 was further reduced to zero shares when 60,000,000 Ordinary Shares were transferred to Ben White.

Subsequent to these notifications, announced on 23 April 2020, the Company was notified on 30 April 2020 that Ben White was always the beneficial owner of these Ordinary Shares. His current holding in the Company is 65,000,000 which represents 3.15% of the Company current issued ordinary share capital and voting rights.

For more information, contact:

