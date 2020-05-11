

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit increased in March with exports falling more than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.855 billion in March from EUR 1.296 billion in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 1.295 billion.



Exports fell 11.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.8 percent increase in February.



Imports declined 1.8 percent annually in March, after a 2.5 percent rise in the previous month.



For the January to March period, exports fell 2.6 percent and imports increased 1.3 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 4.455 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de