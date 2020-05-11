

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production rose for the first time in six month in March, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.2 percent fall in February.



Among sectors, manufacturing production rose 2.0 percent annually in March and production in water supply increased 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, electricity supply, and mining and quarrying declined 5.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 5.8 percent in March, following a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

