MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

11 May 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 11 May 2020, an award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction 11 May 2020 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost option Release date After the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023 Performance conditions One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2022 Additional Information The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.

