MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 11
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
11 May 2020
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 11 May 2020, an award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|Date of transaction
|11 May 2020
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost option
|Release date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023
|Performance conditions
|One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2022
|Additional Information
|The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
140,758
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-05-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
