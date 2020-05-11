Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
15,35015,49014:43
11.05.2020 | 14:34
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 11

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

11 May 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 11 May 2020, an award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction11 May 2020
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost option
Release dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023
Performance conditionsOne half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2022
Additional InformationThe LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil140,758
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

140,758


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-05-11
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
© 2020 PR Newswire
