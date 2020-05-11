

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer price inflation eased in April, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.8 percent increase in March.



The latest inflation was mainly driven by higher prices for meat and meat products, electricity, restaurants, cafes and similar establishments, waste collection, spirits, tobacco products, and lower prices for fuels and lubricants, solid fuels and heat energy, the agency said.



Prices for education grew 7.5 percent annually in April.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 5.7 percent and those of health care, and alcoholic beverages 3.7 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in April, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



