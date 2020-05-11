Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") and are under the trading symbol G4O2.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Quadro's Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol QRO.

T. Barry Coughlan, CEO commented: "Our Frankfurt listing is an important step in the Company's growth, enabling European investors and capital managers to participate in our story. This opportunity to broaden our shareholder base comes at an excellent time as we develop our gold and platinum-palladium projects in North America. This is an important step towards furthering the objectives of improving our visibility with the investment community and increasing investor awareness globally."

Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold and PGE in North America. Quadro has approximately 40 million shares outstanding. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn and Conche properties and has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake property in Newfoundland and an option to earn a 70% interest in the Seagull Lake property in Ontario.

