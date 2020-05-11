Represents The Company's First Step As Part Of The Company's Long Term Plans To Repurpose Of Gas Stations

Pacific Palisades, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, today announced that it has entered into an agreement that will allow it to take its first step as part of the company's long term plans to repurpose of gas stations to make them more renewable energy friendly.

The company will construct solar car ports in three separate high traffic locations, owned by a well-known successful regional gas station owner/provider. The agreement calls for three locations in the North East initially, but is expected to expand to all locations post completion.

The project calls for Green Stream Holdings to lease the land from the owner for a fixed fee over a twenty-year period. Green Stream Holdings together with Morali Architects as their joint venture partner in this project, will design, erect, construct and install or retrofit the structures at the three locations. Another result of utilizing Morali's technology will be that this project will also contribute to the reduction of the location's carbon foot print.

The company will be selling the power generated directly to Con Edison via its Community Solar Program.

GSFI CEO Madeline Cammarata commented: "We are very excited to announce this endeavor as it is demonstrative of our ability to partner with some of the solar industry's most innovative architects such as Anthony Morali of Morali Architects and Renewable Energy Development (R.E.D.) and installers with cutting edge industry technologies in order to create the highest yield from our solar panels, and the 20 year leases will help allow the company a maxim ROI. We expect this will continue to accelerate our expansion plans and generate value for our shareholders."

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Anthony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact/Address

Green Stream Finance Inc. & Green Rain Solar, LLC

16620 Marquez Avenue

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Phone: 310-230-0240

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@greenstreamfinance.com

