Future plc: PC Gaming Show Joins Lineup for June 6th Games Celebration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / PC Gamer, a subsidiary of Future PLC (LSE:FUTR), is delighted to team up with GamesRadar, Paradox Interactive, and The Guerrilla Collective to organize a full day of livestreamed games programming on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The event consists of four shows, each with its own unique theme and focus.

The June 6th Games Celebration broadcast begins at 10 AM Pacific on Saturday, June 6, and will be featured on the Twitch homepage.

10:00 AM PT - Guerrilla Collective

A brand new online event with fresh reveals from some of the coolest studios in the world

11:30 AM PT - Paradox Insider

Take a deep dive into the amazing games being made by this Swedish publisher.

12:00 PM PT - PC Gaming Show

New game announcements and updates on the most exciting PC gaming projects.

2:30 PM PT - Future Games Show

See some of the most exciting console, mobile and streaming games of 2020.

In the wake of E3's cancellation, this independent initiative emerges from a desire to come together and deliver exciting programming focused on reveals and never-before-seen footage.

"We continue to live through PC gaming's longest golden age," says PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti. "In the absence of E3 as we know it, showcasing new games in development through events like the PC Gaming Show is even more vital. We're excited to join forces with the broadcasts being created by Paradox, Larian Studios, Guerrilla Collective and our friends at GamesRadar to create an exciting day for viewers who love the spirit of innovation and creativity in gaming."

Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward return as hosts for the PC Gaming Show. More than 20 developers and publishers will participate in this year's PC Gaming Show, including 2K Games, Humble Bundle, and New Blood Interactive, with a full lineup to be revealed closer to the broadcast.

Viewers can watch the PC Gaming Show on June 6 beginning at 12 PM PT on twitch.tv/pcgamer.

