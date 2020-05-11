FactMR: Amid COVID-19 Trade Barrier, Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Will Grow at a Recovering 8% CAGR Through 2029, Opines a Fact.MR Report

Surging adoption of aroma diffusers on the back of increasing awareness about medical benefits of massage therapies will continue to create demand for aroma diffusers.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / The global aromatherapy diffuser market is majorly buoyed by increasing consumer inclination towards meditation, massage therapies, and holistic healthcare. Aromatherapy diffuser sales are set to more than double between 2019 and 2029. Further, favorable cultivation laws for essential oil crops strengthen the supply chain of aromatherapy diffuser manufacturers.

Recognition of the benefits of aromatherapy from the medical and science research community propel the sales of aromatherapy diffusers. With increased trade barriers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The aromatherapy diffusers market will face headwinds from the disrupted distribution channels and closure of spas, and wellness centres.

"Residential applications of aromatherapy diffusers present financially rewarding opportunities. Major players are investing in developing an online presence backed by innovation in product offering." concludes Fact.MR analysis.

Aromatherapy Diffusers Market - Key Findings

Ultrasonic aromatherapy diffuser sales will grow 2X in market value from 2019 to 2029.

Ecommerce distribution channels present the most lucrative growth opportunities with an astounding 10% CAGR through 2029.

Revenues from the residential application segment will grow two-fold during the forecast period.

APAC (East Asia and South Asia & Oceania) accounts for more than 1/3rd of the total market value share.

Aromatherapy Diffusers Market - Key Driving factors

Growing awareness about mental health and the role of olfactory stimulus in propagating good moods drive the demand for aromatherapy diffusers.

Penetration of eCommerce platforms in developing countries such as India, and Indonesia further residential adoption of aromatherapy diffusers.

Tech-driven advancements in essential oil extraction methods increase profit margins on the back of high-quality standards.

Advancements in material science that promotes innovation of unique fragrances continue to broaden growth prospects.

Aromatherapy Diffuser Market - Key Restraints

Temporary expulsion of non-essential trade between countries to contain the spread of COVID-19, disrupts growth trajectory.

Similar discontinuation of non-essential products by eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, and Flipkart also pose revenue restraints for the time being.

Competitive Landscape

The competition in aromatherapy diffusers market is driven by intensive online and offline marketing. Manufacturers are investing heavily in generating brand value and goodwill to leverage online distribution channels. Varied product portfolio encompassing different use-cases and price range give the competitive edge to major players in the market. Key players that shape the competitive landscape are, but not limited to, Young Living, D-TERRA International, Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd (Muji), Viturvi, Neal's Yard Limited, Auria, Ellia, Pilgrim Collection, Hubmar International, NOW Foods, EO Products, Helias LLC, and Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the aromatherapy diffuser market. The study provides compelling insights on the aromatherapy diffuser market on the basis of Product (ultrasonic, nebulizers, evaporative, and heat), distribution channel (retailers, hypermarkets/supermarkets, eCommerce, and others), application (residential, commercial, and spa & salon), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

