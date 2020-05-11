The global dodecanedioic acid market research report provides a detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The dodecanedioic acid market is poised to grow by USD 89.43 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report of Dodecanedioic Acid Market

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a negative impact on various industries such as oil and gas, metalworking, and packaging. However, the materials industry is expected to witness a mixed impact. The volatility in raw material prices is challenging the growth in the global dodecanedioic acid market. However, the increasing demand for nylon products in APAC, especially in India and China is expected to accelerate the market growth at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The dodecanedioic acid market report provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential application.

Top Key Players of Dodecanedioic Acid Market Covered as:

BASF SE

BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd.

Cathay Biotech Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

The dodecanedioic acid market will be affected by the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products. Apart from this, other market trends include increased demand for paints and coatings from automobile and construction industries and growing use of adhesives in medical devices.

In addition, the extensive use of powder coatings in consumer appliances will aid in market growth. The growth in industrialization in emerging economies will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Split by Application Resins Powder coatings Adhesives Lubricants Others

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Split by Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The regional distribution of dodecanedioic acid market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2020-2024.

The dodecanedioic acid market research report sheds light on foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects:

What was the size of the global dodecanedioic acid industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the global dodecanedioic acid industry in 2024?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global dodecanedioic acid industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global dodecanedioic acid market?

Dodecanedioic acid market research report presents critical information and factual data about the dodecanedioic acid industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the dodecanedioic acid market study.

The product range of the dodecanedioic acid industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the dodecanedioic acid market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

The dodecanedioic acid market research report gives an overview of dodecanedioic acid industry by analyzing various key segments of this dodecanedioic acid market based on the application and geography. The regional distribution of the dodecanedioic acid market across the globe is considered for this dodecanedioic acid industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the dodecanedioic acid market over the period from 2020 to the forecasted year.

