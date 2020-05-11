Winning developer Renew Power can opt for solar, wind or hybrid plants along with energy storage systems to ensure round-the-clock power supply.The Solar Energy Corporation of India has concluded its 400 MW 'round-the-clock' renewables tender to supply 24-hour electricity. With bids received for almost 950 MW of generation capacity, Haryana-based developer ReNew Power secured both projects by agreeing to accept INR2.90/kWh ($0.0382315) generated. The tariff will increase by 3% per year for the first 15 years of the 25-year power supply deal secured by ReNew before becoming a fixed payment. To ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...