FactMR: Appointment Scheduling Software Demand to Grow at over 11% CAGR by 2027; a New Fact.MR Study Projects Major Slowdown During Covid-19 Outbreak

Prominent players in the appointment scheduling software market are pushing content through prominent social media platforms, and penetration into markets with lower market barriers.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / The appointment scheduling software industry is projected to reach expand at an impressive 11% CAGR by the end of 2027. The widespread automation of reservation and appointment processes is a critical factor bolstering growth. The rising penetration of smartphone and tablet devices support the appointment scheduling software market. This promising growth outlook can be attributed to the decline of conventional phone calling, the popularity of web application interfaces, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

"Innovations associated with facility management and growing demand in smart city and urban planning applications are expected to support the growth of the appointment scheduling software market," says the Fact.MR report.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market - Key Takeaways

The corporate sector holds a leading market share of the global appointment scheduling software market, while education and healthcare sectors display high growth rates.

Enterprise resource planning functions are projected to display significant growth, with the demand for time saving features.

Web-based appointment scheduling software segment is set to remain the frontrunner through the end of the assessment period.

North America is a leading market, accounting for more than 50% of the global demand share.

The Asia Pacific is likely to provide highly remunerative growth opportunities, driven by advancements in affordable and fast internet connectivity.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market - Key Driving Factors

The widespread demand for convenience in self service scheduling is driving the growth in appointment scheduling software market.

Streamlining processes adopted by retailers, including real time tracking supports growth of global market.

The rising efforts towards niche marketing and brand promotional software to generate untapped opportunities, bolstering growth.

Affordable and fast internet connection, and widespread use of smartphones is propelling the appointment scheduling software market.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market - Key Constraints

The higher costs associated with appointment scheduling software in comparison to manual systems, restrict adoption by smaller enterprises, which is impacting market growth.

The Coronavirus Effect

The unprecedented scale of the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in issues for most business continuity plans and disaster recovery sites used by software companies around the globe. The appointment scheduling software sector is expected to face substantial challenges in the coming months, as the hospitality and aviation sectors go through major dips in their growth.

As companies are pushed to allow employees to work from home, threats of data theft and leaks of sensitive information grow, restricting the global market. Consequently, major players are being pushed to test blended working environments. However, substantial delays in development processes are likely to continue in the near future.

Competition Landscape

The global appointment scheduling software market is largely fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Mindbody Inc., Appointy Software Inc., Melian Labs Inc., and Acuity Scheduling Inc. Market leaders are investing in efforts to penetrate untapped markets with low entry barriers. Manufacturers are also channeling their efforts in the promoting their brand and offerings through prominent social media channels to attract end user enterprises, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on ICT Landscape

