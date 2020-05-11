HighQuest Group: New Online WIA Resource Center Provides Clarity on Ag Supply Chain Issues

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / From farm to fork, the agriculture supply chain is in flux. These are changes that experts can provide clarity on, which is where the new Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Resource Center, which was launched today, comes in.

Precipitated by questions arising during this ever-changing time of COVID-19, the WIA Resource Center provides timely insight via short video presentations and interviews with industry experts. Featuring contributions from Greenberg Traurig Law, Iowa Soybean Association, Faegre Drinker and AgCareers.com, a dozen videos are currently available.

"Women in Agribusiness recognizes that those working in our industry are facing a multitude of questions and challenges resulting from the impact of the coronavirus, so we thought that tapping into our vast network of experts to provide some answers and guidance would be beneficial to all," said Joy O'Shaughnessy, event director of the Women in Agribusiness Summit and chief operating officer of HighQuest Group, the parent company of Women in Agribusiness. "And while the current crisis has been the catalyst for this endeavor, the Women in Agribusiness Resource Center is here for the long-term to share knowledge with our audience, just as we do at our annual Summit."

Those interested in perusing the video offerings can turn to womeninag.com/resource to learn more about:

The CARES Act and What It Means for Businesses

Leading During a Crisis

Navigating Corporate Financial Distress During the Pandemic

Addressing Contractual Obligations in the Agribusiness Supply Chain

The Agricultural Workforce & COVID-19

Success While Working Virtually

These informational videos are hosted by Women in Agribusiness, an initiative that took root in 2012, intent on helping agribusinesses recruit, retain and advance women in the sector. The movement has grown to bring together over 800 attendees a year at the annual Women in Agribusiness Summit, which has fostered an international community of women who are passionate about agribusiness and sharing industry knowledge year-round to help professional women know their business better. Learn more about this year's event in September, follow us @Womeninagri, like us on Facebook, and join our Linkedin Group.

About Women in Agribusiness

Women in Agribusiness (WIA) is a business unit of HighQuest Group, a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm. The first Women in Agribusiness Summit was held in 2012 in Minneapolis. Since that time, WIA initiatives have grown to include the WIA Membership, WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Student Scholarships, and the WIA Today blog. Learn more at womeninag.com.

Contact:

Michelle Pelletier Marshall

+1.978.790.0565

mmarshall@highquestpartners.com

SOURCE: HighQuest Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589170/New-Online-WIA-Resource-Center-Provides-Clarity-on-Ag-Supply-Chain-Issues