The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 7 May 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 808.16 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 790.20 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 816.92 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 798.96 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

