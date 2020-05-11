Arion Bank hf.: Reduction of Arion Bank's share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf. on 17 March 2020 a proposal passed to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 84,000,000 at nominal value, totalling 84,000,000 shares, by cancelling the company's own shares. This reduction has now taken place. The company's share capital has therefore now been reduced from ISK 1,814,000,000 to ISK 1,730,000,000 at nominal value, divided into an equal number of shares and with one vote attached to each share.

