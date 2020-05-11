Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Lang & Schwarz
11.05.20
16:03 Uhr
0,358 Euro
-0,007
-1,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 8
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3400,37516:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2020 | 16:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arion Bank hf.: Reduction of Arion Bank's share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf. on 17 March 2020 a proposal passed to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 84,000,000 at nominal value, totalling 84,000,000 shares, by cancelling the company's own shares. This reduction has now taken place. The company's share capital has therefore now been reduced from ISK 1,814,000,000 to ISK 1,730,000,000 at nominal value, divided into an equal number of shares and with one vote attached to each share.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is, tel. 354 444 6760.

ARION BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.